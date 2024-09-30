India Receives Final Price For 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal. Here's What We Know

France has submitted its final price offer to India for 26 Rafale Marine jets intended for the Indian Navy. This offer comes after multiple rounds of negotiations between the two countries, resulting in a significant reduction in the cost of the combat aircraft. The development, reported by ANI, comes just before Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s scheduled visit to France.
Earlier estimates from June suggested that the deal for the Navy’s Rafale Marine jets could exceed Rs 50,000 crore. However, the revised cost after France’s price reduction has not been publicly disclosed.
Final Offer After Negotiations
Unnamed sources from the defense sector told ANI that France’s "best and final price offer" was made following extensive negotiations. According to these sources, the proposed contract now includes a considerable price reduction. Both countries have been engaged in discussions for over a year regarding the procurement of 26 Rafale Marine jets, which would be stationed on the INS Vikrant.
This acquisition process, in progress for over three years, saw recent advancement when a French delegation visited New Delhi to finalize discussions with Indian officials. The deal will now be discussed during the upcoming India-France Strategic Dialogue. Doval is set to meet with French counterparts on Monday in Paris to continue talks.
Comparison with Previous Rafale Deal
The ongoing commercial discussions between India and France are being conducted through a government-to-government route, similar to the earlier purchase of 36 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF). Sources say that the price for the Rafale Marine jets has been significantly reduced by benchmarking the current deal against the 2016 IAF contract.
With the final price bid in place, both sides are close to completing the deal. Earlier, India’s Defence Acquisition Council, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved changes in the letter of request, which is a formal part of government-to-government deals.
One major change involved dropping plans to integrate India’s Uttam AESA radar and certain indigenous weapons systems into the Rafale jets. The high costs and long timeline for these modifications were seen as obstacles, and their exclusion may have contributed to the reduction in price.
Why the Indian Navy Needs Rafale Marine Jets
The Indian Navy requires 26 fighter jets capable of operating from its aircraft carriers. The deal is important for the Navy as it seeks to strengthen its maritime strike capabilities. While the integration of India’s own weapons and radar systems may not be part of the current agreement, some features needed by the Indian Air Force have been included. For example, the deal includes about 40 long-range fuel tanks that can extend the jet’s range, which is vital for maritime operations.
Reports also suggest that the Navy’s Rafale Marine jets will be compatible with the IAF’s existing Rafale fleet, allowing for shared maintenance and logistics. The jets will be armed with specialized anti-ship weaponry and equipped with Meteor long-range air-to-air missiles.
The Rafale Marine jets are expected to enhance the Indian Navy's operational capacity, especially in the Indian Ocean. Sources indicate that the final deal is likely to be signed before the end of the financial year.