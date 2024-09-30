India Receives Final Price For 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal. Here's What We Know

Why the Indian Navy Needs Rafale Marine Jets

The Indian Navy requires 26 fighter jets capable of operating from its aircraft carriers. The deal is important for the Navy as it seeks to strengthen its maritime strike capabilities. While the integration of India’s own weapons and radar systems may not be part of the current agreement, some features needed by the Indian Air Force have been included. For example, the deal includes about 40 long-range fuel tanks that can extend the jet’s range, which is vital for maritime operations.