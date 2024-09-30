National

India Receives Final Price For 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal. Here's What We Know

France has submitted its final price offer to India for 26 Rafale Marine jets after multiple rounds of negotiations, significantly reducing the cost.

26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal
These jets are intended for the Indian Navy's INS Vikrant aircraft carrier. Photo: X
info_icon

France has submitted its final price offer to India for 26 Rafale Marine jets intended for the Indian Navy. This offer comes after multiple rounds of negotiations between the two countries, resulting in a significant reduction in the cost of the combat aircraft. The development, reported by ANI, comes just before Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s scheduled visit to France.

Earlier estimates from June suggested that the deal for the Navy’s Rafale Marine jets could exceed Rs 50,000 crore. However, the revised cost after France’s price reduction has not been publicly disclosed.

Final Offer After Negotiations

Unnamed sources from the defense sector told ANI that France’s "best and final price offer" was made following extensive negotiations. According to these sources, the proposed contract now includes a considerable price reduction. Both countries have been engaged in discussions for over a year regarding the procurement of 26 Rafale Marine jets, which would be stationed on the INS Vikrant.

This acquisition process, in progress for over three years, saw recent advancement when a French delegation visited New Delhi to finalize discussions with Indian officials. The deal will now be discussed during the upcoming India-France Strategic Dialogue. Doval is set to meet with French counterparts on Monday in Paris to continue talks.

Comparison with Previous Rafale Deal

The ongoing commercial discussions between India and France are being conducted through a government-to-government route, similar to the earlier purchase of 36 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF). Sources say that the price for the Rafale Marine jets has been significantly reduced by benchmarking the current deal against the 2016 IAF contract.

With the final price bid in place, both sides are close to completing the deal. Earlier, India’s Defence Acquisition Council, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved changes in the letter of request, which is a formal part of government-to-government deals.

One major change involved dropping plans to integrate India’s Uttam AESA radar and certain indigenous weapons systems into the Rafale jets. The high costs and long timeline for these modifications were seen as obstacles, and their exclusion may have contributed to the reduction in price.

Why the Indian Navy Needs Rafale Marine Jets

The Indian Navy requires 26 fighter jets capable of operating from its aircraft carriers. The deal is important for the Navy as it seeks to strengthen its maritime strike capabilities. While the integration of India’s own weapons and radar systems may not be part of the current agreement, some features needed by the Indian Air Force have been included. For example, the deal includes about 40 long-range fuel tanks that can extend the jet’s range, which is vital for maritime operations.

Reports also suggest that the Navy’s Rafale Marine jets will be compatible with the IAF’s existing Rafale fleet, allowing for shared maintenance and logistics. The jets will be armed with specialized anti-ship weaponry and equipped with Meteor long-range air-to-air missiles.

The Rafale Marine jets are expected to enhance the Indian Navy's operational capacity, especially in the Indian Ocean. Sources indicate that the final deal is likely to be signed before the end of the financial year.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Virat Kohli Falls As KL Rahul Completes Fifty; IND - 247/5, BAN - 233/10
  2. VVS Laxman Urges Patience In Rehab For Injured Cricketers: Focus On Full Recovery Over Strict Timeline
  3. India Ride On Yashasvi Jaiswal Heroics To Blast Fastest Ever Team 50, 100 In Test Cricket
  4. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Fastest Indian To Get To 300 Wickets-3000 Runs Double
  5. SCO-W Vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2024-25
  2. Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid: Dramatic Match Ends In Draw After Dramatic Crowd Interruption - In Pics
  3. ISL 2024-25: Head Coach Carles Cuadrat And East Bengal Part Ways After Poor Start
  4. Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham: Red Devils Suffer Third Loss Of Season - In Pics
  5. Scottish Premiership: Philippe Clement Hails Jack Butland's Penalty Heroics After Narrow Win
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
  3. China Open: Alcaraz Brings Up 200th Career Win By Defeating Griekspoor
  4. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  5. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Police Summons BookMyShow CEO Again, Shiv Sena Writes To CM | Coldplay Tickets Controversy Details
  2. India Receives Final Price For 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal. Here's What We Know
  3. 'Keep Gods Away From Politics': SC Slams Andhra CM Naidu For Fuelling Tirupati Laddu Controversy
  4. Elections 2024: BJP Expels Haryana Leaders For Taking The Independent Route, Cong Follows Suit
  5. 'Shows Cong’s Hate': Shah Slams Kharge For 'Dragging PM Modi In 'Personal Health Matters'
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Japan's Likely Next Leader Shigeru Ishiba Calls Election For October 27
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Nasrallah, 6 Other Hezbollah Commanders Killed In A Week | The Remaining Leadership
  4. Nepal Floods: Nearly 200 Dead, 30 Missing Amidst Unprecedented Rainfall And Landslides
  5. SpaceX Capsule Sent To Bring Back Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Next Year Docks At Space Station | WATCH
Latest Stories
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. SCO-W Vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Receives Final Price For 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal. Here's What We Know
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Virat Kohli Falls As KL Rahul Completes Fifty; IND - 247/5, BAN - 233/10
  5. Pisces October 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Horoscope Based On Your Sign
  6. Aquarius October 2024 Horoscope: Check This Month's Predictions According To Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn October 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Zodiac Sign’s Forecast For The Current Month
  8. Sagittarius October 2024 Horoscope: See What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign