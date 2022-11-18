Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Inclusive Development Essential Of Democracy: LS Speaker Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said inclusive development is essential for a democracy and it can be achieved through discussion, dialogue, and deliberation.

BJP nominated Om Birla as NDA candidate for Lok Sabha speakers post.
BJP nominated Om Birla as NDA candidate for Lok Sabha speakers post. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 9:38 pm

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said inclusive development is essential for a democracy and it can be achieved through discussion, dialogue, and deliberation.

Addressing the 21st World Congress of Accountants in Mumbai, Birla described chartered accountants as "saints of the new economic order". They are the engines and architects of the economic world, he said.

Talking about development and democracy, Birla said, "The foundation principle of democracy is inclusive development and it can be done through discussion, dialogue, and deliberation."

Birla called upon chartered accountants to further strengthen democracy with their efficiency and functioning, and by playing an active role in ensuring inclusive development.

He said chartered accountants have an important role as agents of economic change and in establishing a prosperous economic system. 

This is because now the whole world is one, and whatever crisis comes in the world-- social or economic -- they affect all countries, the speaker said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Why Northern Railway Train Drivers Are Upset With Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Students Should Fix Their Goals And Work Hard To Achieve Them: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Congress MPs Suspension Revoked By Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Tags

National Om Birla Development And Democracy 21st World Congress Of Accountants Mumbai Inclusive Development Economic System
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

As Delhi’s Air Quality Improves, Central Panel Orders Revocation Of GRAP Stage III Curbs

As Delhi’s Air Quality Improves, Central Panel Orders Revocation Of GRAP Stage III Curbs

ATP Finals: Djokovic Through To The Semis

ATP Finals: Djokovic Through To The Semis