In Pics: States Across India Reeling Under Scorching Heatwave

People stand near a vehicle spraying mist for respite from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, at Hawa Mahal in Jaipur.
Volunteers distribute water to train passengers on a hot summer day, in Jalandhar.
Shades put up by authorities to provide relief to commuters from the scorching heat, in Bikaner.
Two men cover themselves with an umbrella to get protection from the scorching sun while riding a scooter on the Yamuna bank behind the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
People cover themselves as they take protection against the scorching sun on a hot summer day, near Sarojini Nagar Market in New Delhi.
Young women cover their heads for protection from the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Gurugram.
Monkeys drink water from a pot outside the Mahamaya Temple on a hot summer afternoon, on the outskirts of Jammu.
A porter transports air coolers amid rising temperatures, on a hot summer day, in Jaipur.
Volunteers from the Sikh community perform 'seva' at the premises of the Golden Temple on a hot summer day, in Amritsar.
Young women cover their faces and heads for protection from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, in Mathura.
Green shades put up for commuters at Rambagh Circle amid rising temperatures, on a hot summer day, in Jaipur.
Young women cover themselves for protection from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, in Rohtak, Haryana.
Dehradun: Commuters cover themselves for protection from the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Dehradun.
Children cool off in a river to beat the heat on a hot summer day, in Dehradun.
A reduced level of water seen in the River Ganga during the ongoing summer season, in Prayagraj.
View of a deserted ghat on a hot summer day, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.