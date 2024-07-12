In Photos | Rising Tourists And Receding Glaciers Of Sonamarg

Hazaron saal ki barf (A Thousand years of snow) what they call it. An over view of Thajwas glacier in Sonamarg, Kashmir.
Riyaz Ahmad holds a Yak while waiting for tourists to offer them rides and take photographs with it. Riyaz explains that his owner has purchased the yak from Ladakh two years ago to attract tourists to the Thajwas area of Sonamarg.
Photographers are waiting for tourists, displaying the Kashmiri traditional outfit for them to be photographed in near the Glacier at Thajwas in Sonamarg, Kashmir.
Abdul Rashid Chopan, a sheep herder, poses for a picture near his shack at Thajwas in Sonamarg, Kashmir.
A tourist is posing for a picture on a rock near the glacier in the Thajwas area of Sonamarg, Kashmir.
Ghulam Rasool Khan and his fellow tourist helpers rest in the afternoon after their days work at the foothills of Thajwas glacier, Sonamarg, Kashmir.
Horses rest behind the makeshift tea stalls in the midst of Thajwas meadows in Sonamarg, Kashmir.
One of the construction sites where the concrete blocks are being made for Zojila tunnel on the way to Zojila Pass in the meadows of Sonamarg in Kashmir.
Flyover bridge is being constructed on the way to Zojila Pass in the meadows of Sonamarg in Kashmir.
Workers walk past while motor vehicles of Amarnath pilgrims are parked near the Baltal area of Sonamarg, Kashmir.