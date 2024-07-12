National

In Photos | Rising Tourists And Receding Glaciers Of Sonamarg

At the foothills of the Thajiwas Glacier in Sonamarg, the scene contrasts sharply with its icy name. Despite being at an altitude of 9,186 feet, the glacier attracts thousands of visitors daily. Riyaz Ahmad from Sumbal Sonawari encourages tourists to take pictures with a yak he brought from Ladakh two years ago, offering them an exotic experience. The meadow bustles with makeshift coffee shops, horsemen, and sledge ride helpers who are always ready to assist eager visitors with snow rides. However, Bashir Ahmad Chopan, a shepherd, feels lonely amid the receding glacier, citing difficulties in rearing sheep in the overcrowded meadow. The growing tourism in Sonamarg presents a challenging situation because while on one hand it helps the economy, it also adds to global warming, now visible to even a commoner in Kashmir.

Thajwas glacier in Sonamarg | Photo: Yasir Iqbal

Hazaron saal ki barf (A Thousand years of snow) what they call it. An over view of Thajwas glacier in Sonamarg, Kashmir.

2/10
Riyaz Ahmad with his Yak
Riyaz Ahmad with his Yak | Photo: Yasir Iqbal

Riyaz Ahmad holds a Yak while waiting for tourists to offer them rides and take photographs with it. Riyaz explains that his owner has purchased the yak from Ladakh two years ago to attract tourists to the Thajwas area of Sonamarg.

3/10
Photographers are waiting for tourists 
Photographers are waiting for tourists  | Photo: Yasir Iqbal

Photographers are waiting for tourists, displaying the Kashmiri traditional outfit for them to be photographed in near the Glacier at Thajwas in Sonamarg, Kashmir.

4/10
Abdul Rashid Chopan
Abdul Rashid Chopan | Photo: Yasir Iqbal

Abdul Rashid Chopan, a sheep herder, poses for a picture near his shack at Thajwas in Sonamarg, Kashmir.

5/10
Tourist at Thajwas area of Sonamarg
Tourist at Thajwas area of Sonamarg | Photo: Yasir Iqbal

A tourist is posing for a picture on a rock near the glacier in the Thajwas area of Sonamarg, Kashmir.

6/10
Tourist helpers
Tourist helpers | Photo: Yasir Iqbal

Ghulam Rasool Khan and his fellow tourist helpers rest in the afternoon after their days work at the foothills of Thajwas glacier, Sonamarg, Kashmir.

7/10
Sonamarg, Kashmir
Sonamarg, Kashmir | Photo: Yasir Iqbal

Horses rest behind the makeshift tea stalls in the midst of Thajwas meadows in Sonamarg, Kashmir.

8/10
Construction site at Sonamarg in Kashmir
Construction site at Sonamarg in Kashmir | Photo: Yasir Iqbal

One of the construction sites where the concrete blocks are being made for Zojila tunnel on the way to Zojila Pass in the meadows of Sonamarg in Kashmir.

9/10
Flyover construction
Flyover construction | Photo: Yasir Iqbal

Flyover bridge is being constructed on the way to Zojila Pass in the meadows of Sonamarg in Kashmir.

10/10
Workers at Baltal area of Sonamarg
Workers at Baltal area of Sonamarg | Photo: Yasir Iqbal

Workers walk past while motor vehicles of Amarnath pilgrims are parked near the Baltal area of Sonamarg, Kashmir.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Croatia Vs Jersey Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 15
  2. Belgium Vs Serbia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 16
  3. James Anderson Retirement: A Look At Five Of His Best Deliveries
  4. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KEN Vs NIG Match On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Report: Smith Stars On England Debut As Stokes Reaches Wicket Milestone - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Who Is Francois Letexier? Referee Picked To Officiate Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Match
  2. Brazil Second-Division Club Goalkeeper Shot With Rubber Bullet By Police During Post-Match Brawl
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Celebration 'A Promise' To England Substitutes, Says Ollie Watkins
  4. Spain Vs England Preview, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players
  5. Rodri: Dani Carvajal Believes Spanish Team-Mate 'Perfect' For Real Madrid
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon Semi-Final Preview: Alcaraz To Face Medvedev, Djokovic Meets Musetti
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova Pays Emotional Tribute To Novotna Following Semi-Final Triumph
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Reveals She Was In 'So Much Pain' After Marathon Semi-final Defeat
  5. Krejcikova Vs Rybakina, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Stuns World No.4 To Reach Final Against Paolini - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Fire Breaks Out At Ice Cream Factory In Kolkata; Global Celebs Arrive In Mumbai For Ambani Wedding
  2. In Photos | Rising Tourists And Receding Glaciers Of Sonamarg
  3. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  4. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail By Supreme Court In Excise Policy Case, To Stay Jailed Due To CBI Arrest
  5. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
Entertainment News
  1. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  2. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian Receive Warm Welcome With Tikas, And Flowers At Hotel Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  4. Shelley Duvall Passes Away: 'The Shining' And 'Popeye' Actor Dies At 75
  5. 'Pill' On JioCinema Review: This Pharma Drama Is A Slow Burn Despite Riteish Deshmukh's Compelling Efforts
US News
  1. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  2. Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  3. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Luxurious Romance: How Their Love Story Is Costing $100,000 A Day
  4. World Malala Day: History And Significance
  5. Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead
World News
  1. India Abstains On UN Resolution Seeking Immediate End To Russia's Aggression On Ukraine
  2. Nepal: Several Indians Feared Dead As Landslide Sweeps Away 2 Buses, 65 Missing
  3. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  4. Who Is Brenda Biya? Cameroon President's Daughter Comes Out As Lesbian
  5. Israeli Army Accepts October 7 Failures; Gaza City In Ruins As Palestinians Return| Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18