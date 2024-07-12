National

In Photos | Rising Tourists And Receding Glaciers Of Sonamarg

At the foothills of the Thajiwas Glacier in Sonamarg, the scene contrasts sharply with its icy name. Despite being at an altitude of 9,186 feet, the glacier attracts thousands of visitors daily. Riyaz Ahmad from Sumbal Sonawari encourages tourists to take pictures with a yak he brought from Ladakh two years ago, offering them an exotic experience. The meadow bustles with makeshift coffee shops, horsemen, and sledge ride helpers who are always ready to assist eager visitors with snow rides. However, Bashir Ahmad Chopan, a shepherd, feels lonely amid the receding glacier, citing difficulties in rearing sheep in the overcrowded meadow. The growing tourism in Sonamarg presents a challenging situation because while on one hand it helps the economy, it also adds to global warming, now visible to even a commoner in Kashmir.