In Photos: From Humans To Animals, All Endure Heatwave's Fury Across North India

Deserted Kartavya Path on a hot summer day, in New Delhi.
An employee of a government-run animal rescue center feeds milk to a young Chinkara deer using a feeding bottle as heat wave grips many parts of northern India, in Bikaner. The continuing heat wave is also taking a toll on animals, putting them at risk of dehydration and heatstroke.
A girl covers her head with a repurposed engine oil container to shield herself from the sun as she walks to collect water from a leaking municipal pipe on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Jammu. Officials say a scorching heat wave has killed at least 14 people, including 10 election officials, in eastern India with temperatures soaring up to 49.9 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of India this week.
People offer sweet water (sharbat) to commuters during a hot summer day, in Moradabad.
A female rhinoceros 'Gauri' being given glucose on a hot summer day, in Kanpur.
A man covers his head with a scarf amid heatwave on a hot summer day, in Varanasi.
Women use an umbrella to protect themselves from the scorching sun during a hot summer day, in Mumbai.
Women take cover under a scarf on a hot summer day amid heatwave, in New Delhi.
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol along the India-Pakistan border during scorching heat on a hot summer day, in Samba district.
Deer on a hot summer day, at Lucknow Zoo.
Children dive in a stream on a hot summer day, in the outskirts of Jammu.
Passersby stand in a queue to receive a cup of cold drink distributed by a non-governmental organization as a heat wave grips the Indian capital New Delhi.
Macaques play at a fountain at Vijay Chowk on a hot summer day amid heatwave, in New Delhi.