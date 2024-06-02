National

In Photos: From Humans To Animals, All Endure Heatwave's Fury Across North India

As intense heatwave conditions continued to sweep parts of northern India, humans to animals, all were seen navigating through difficulties. From covering one's head with scarf or a shawl to people offering flavoured water (sharbat) to passerbys to glucose being fed to animals, the cities saw it all.

New Delhi Heat Wave | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Deserted Kartavya Path on a hot summer day, in New Delhi.

1/12
Hot summer day in Bikaner
Hot summer day in Bikaner | Photo: AP/Dinesh Gupta

An employee of a government-run animal rescue center feeds milk to a young Chinkara deer using a feeding bottle as heat wave grips many parts of northern India, in Bikaner. The continuing heat wave is also taking a toll on animals, putting them at risk of dehydration and heatstroke.

2/12
Summer Weather in Jammu
Summer Weather in Jammu | Photo: AP/Channi Anand

A girl covers her head with a repurposed engine oil container to shield herself from the sun as she walks to collect water from a leaking municipal pipe on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Jammu. Officials say a scorching heat wave has killed at least 14 people, including 10 election officials, in eastern India with temperatures soaring up to 49.9 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of India this week.

3/12
Hot summer day in Moradabad
Hot summer day in Moradabad | Photo: PTI

People offer sweet water (sharbat) to commuters during a hot summer day, in Moradabad.

4/12
Hot summer day in Kanpur
Hot summer day in Kanpur | Photo: PTI

A female rhinoceros 'Gauri' being given glucose on a hot summer day, in Kanpur.

5/12
Hot summer day in Varanasi
Hot summer day in Varanasi | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

A man covers his head with a scarf amid heatwave on a hot summer day, in Varanasi.

6/12
Hot summer day in Mumbai
Hot summer day in Mumbai | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Women use an umbrella to protect themselves from the scorching sun during a hot summer day, in Mumbai.

7/12
Hot summer day in New Delhi
Hot summer day in New Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Women take cover under a scarf on a hot summer day amid heatwave, in New Delhi.

8/12
Hot summer day in Samba
Hot summer day in Samba | Photo: PTI

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol along the India-Pakistan border during scorching heat on a hot summer day, in Samba district.

9/12
Hot summer day in Lucknow
Hot summer day in Lucknow | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Deer on a hot summer day, at Lucknow Zoo.

10/12
Hot summer day in Jammu
Hot summer day in Jammu | Photo: PTI

Children dive in a stream on a hot summer day, in the outskirts of Jammu.

11/12
North India Heatwave
North India Heatwave | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Passersby stand in a queue to receive a cup of cold drink distributed by a non-governmental organization as a heat wave grips the Indian capital New Delhi.

12/12
Heatwave in New Delhi
Heatwave in New Delhi | Photo: PTI

Macaques play at a fountain at Vijay Chowk on a hot summer day amid heatwave, in New Delhi.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 01, 2024
  2. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  3. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  4. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
  5. Narendra Modi Meditates In Isolation, But With A Bunch Of Cameras Around
Entertainment News
  1. Zonal DCP Clarifies Raveena Tandon's Car Didn't Hit Any Person; Actress Claims Mob Attacked Her
  2. Mandy Moore Announces Third Pregnancy, Expecting First Daughter
  3. Imran Khan Slams Troll Asking Him 'From Where He Gets Money' For His New Home; Here’s What The Actor Said
  4. Inside Pictures From Ambani Cruise Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted; Pitbull Performs For Guests
  5. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Celebs Jet Off For Ambanis' Cruise Bash, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's Breakup Rumours And More
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Round 2 After Court 5 Classic
  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Anastasia Potapova, French Open: Women's No. 1 Cruises Into Roland Garros QFs
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Amit Panghal Becomes 2nd Indian Male Boxer To Qualify For Paris Games
  4. French Auction House Postpones Sale Of Diego Maradona's Trophy Amid Ownership Controversy
  5. World Cup Qualifier Against Kuwait Could 'Change The Careers' Of Players, Says Igor Stimac
World News
  1. Akron Mass Shooting: 1 Killed, 26 Wounded After Being Shot At A Birthday Party In Ohio, US | Video
  2. You Should Switch Off Your Phone Periodically—Even The NSA Says So
  3. Entreprenuer Halla Tomasdottir Wins Iceland Presidential Bid, Defeats Former PM Katrin Jakobsdottir
  4. Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains
  5. Dakota Johnson's Summery Look Sets Fashion Goals On Set
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six