In Photos: From Humans To Animals, All Endure Heatwave's Fury Across North India

A girl covers her head with a repurposed engine oil container to shield herself from the sun as she walks to collect water from a leaking municipal pipe on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Jammu. Officials say a scorching heat wave has killed at least 14 people, including 10 election officials, in eastern India with temperatures soaring up to 49.9 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of India this week.