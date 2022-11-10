Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

In A Surprise Move, Sanjay Raut Heaps Praise On Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Raut said lauded Fadnavis’ decision to grant more rights to MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority). He also plans to meet the Deputy Chief Minister, PM Modi, and HM Amit Shah, to"reduce bitterness"

Sanjay Raut pays respects to Sena founder Bal Thackeray
Sanjay Raut pays respects to Sena founder Bal Thackeray Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 6:43 pm

Sanjay Raut from the Uddhav Thackeray faction was all praise for Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a day after his release from jail after over three months. 

“There is a new government in Maharashtra, which has taken some good decisions too. We do not oppose for the sake of opposing. Devendra Fadnavis has taken some good decisions. I read the newspaper whenever possible (in jail). Decisions such as housing for the poor deserve praise,” said Thackeray.

Raut said lauded Fadnavis’ decision to grant more rights to MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority). “Our government had taken away those rights. I did not like that. Fadnavis has done well to restore those,” he said, and told reporters that he would meet with Fadnavis “regarding some public work”. 

Raut’s praise was limited to Fadnavis. He did not name Eknath Shinde. The journalist-turned-politician, who is a member of the Lok Sabha, had defended the Thackerays aggressively when Eknath Shinde broke away five months ago. He refused to speak much on the court order, which said his arrest was wrong as the probe agency ED has not given any evidence of money laundering. He is accused of a scam in a housing project. “The order has sent an encouraging sign across the country. I will not comment on that or on the ED. Nor will I speak on the architects of this controversy. If my incarceration made them happy, let that be so,” he said.

“In my heart, I hold no grudge against anyone ever. My family suffered a lot. But such is life. We are in politics. I refuse to blame the system as a whole. I do not blame any central probe agency either. When they get a chance to do good things, they should,” he said, though later, at Thackeray’s home, he made a stern comment: “The question is, are probe agencies pets of the state and central governments? There is an argument for closing down the ED altogether.”

About his comments after release that his unfair arrest was “on orders from Delhi", he said, “No one should be arrested on false charges; it's not just about me.”

On his time in jail, he said, “I was unwell in jail, and I am unwell now. Jail is no happy time. One has to talk to the walls. All connection with the outside world is lost. In loneliness, one has to talk to the walls.”

He said he took inspiration from VD Savarkar, Bal Gangadhar, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee who'd spent years in jail. “Whoever is in politics has to go to jail at some point, I told myself.”

Related stories

My Arrest Was Political, Such 'Vendetta Politics' Never Seen Earlier: Sanjay Raut

Tags

National Party MP Sanjay Raut Uddhav Thackeray Faction Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Mhada Shiv Sena Leader Eknath Shinde ED Probe. Lok Sabha Shiv Sena Narendra Modi Amit Shah
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches