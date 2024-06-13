National

IMD Predicts Light Rain In Delhi On June 14

On Thursday, the maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker of the city, was 4.9 notches above normal at 44.8 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast light rain in Delhi on Friday, potentially offering respite from the scorching heat beating down on the national capital.

The Najafgarh weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Among Delhi's other stations, Narela recorded a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar 46.4 degrees, Ridge 46.3 degrees and Palam 45.8 degrees, the weather office said in a bulletin.

The national capital was under an 'orange' alert, which stands for "be prepared" during the day. The relative humidity oscillated between 15 per cent and 58 per cent, according to the IMD bulletin.

It has forecast partly cloudy skies with a possibility of thunderstorms and light rain or drizzle in a few places towards the afternoon and the evening on Friday. The IMD has also predicted heatwave conditions in some areas, accompanied by strong surface winds reaching speeds of 35 kilometres per hour on Friday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 44 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively.

