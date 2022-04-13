Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
IAF Inks MoU With IIT-Madras To Build Indigenous Solutions To Maintain Weapon Systems

According to IAF's official statement, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will provide consultancy duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development

Representational Image

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 3:39 pm

The Indian Air Force (IAF) signed a memorandum of understanding with IIT-Madras on Wednesday to develop indigenous solutions to maintain various weapon systems.

"Under the ambit of the MoU, the IAF has identified key focus areas involving technology development and finding indigenous solutions towards sustenance of various weapon systems," the air force said in a statement here.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will provide consultancy duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development, it said.

IIT Madras in partnership with the IAF will significantly contribute in indigenisation efforts by the Base Repair Depots (BRDs) of the IAF's Maintenance Command, towards enhancing sustenance capability, obsolescence management and achieving self-reliance, the statement said.

The MoU was signed by Air Commodore S Bahuja, Command Engineering Officer (Systems), Headquarters Maintenance Command, IAF, and Professor H S N Murthy, Head of Department Aerospace Engineering, IIT Madras, at an air force station in Delhi, it said. 

