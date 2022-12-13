Tawang Clash: IAF Deploys Active Combat Air Patrols To Stop China's Airspace Violation Bid

According to several news reports, the Indian Air Force is flying active combat air patrols over Arunachal to prevent airspace violations by China. This comes after the 9 December face-off between the Indian army and the Chinese troopers that had left several soldiers injured from either side.

On December 9, the Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Army said on Monday.

After reports of the incident, the Army said in a statement, “On December 09, 2022, People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops contacted the LAC in the Tawang sector, which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.”

“The skirmish led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in both houses of Parliament Tuesday on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

This comes after several leaders from Congress launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led center seeking the discussion of the Chinese aggression in the parliament. Mallikarjun Kharge, the AICC president said, "We are one with the nation on the issues of national security and would not like to politicise it. But the Modi government should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC since April 2020." Congress leaders have been alleging that China's audacity has been fuelled by the BJP government's tendency to "suppress" the border issue.