'I Don't Know': Champai Soren Denies Rumours Of Switch To BJP; Himanta Sarma Praises His Contribution In Jharkhand

Hemant Soren resigned as chief minister on January 31 and was later arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged land scam case. During his absence, Champai Soren served as the acting chief minister from February 2 to July 3. On June 28, Hemant Soren was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court and was re-sworn in as chief minister on July 4, appointing Champai Soren to the Water Resources Department and the portfolios of Higher Education and Technical Education.