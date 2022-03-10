Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Humbly Accept People’s Verdict: Rahul Gandhi

Election 2022: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the party humbly accepts the verdict of the people, and will continue to keep working for the people.

Humbly Accept People’s Verdict: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference.(File photo) Outlook File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 3:58 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party humbly accepts the verdict of the people and the party will continue to keep working for the welfare of the people.

Related stories

Rahul Gandhi Visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple During The Campaign

Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At Centre, Says ‘Get Tanks Filled Before Election Offer Ends’

Indian Student Death In Ukraine: Rahul Gandhi Calls For Strategic Evacuation Plan

“Humbly accept people’s verdict; will learn, keep working for interests of people of India: Rahul Gandhi on assembly poll results,” said Gandhi.
(This is a developing story. More details will be updated.)
 

Tags

National Elections 2022 Congress Rahul Gandhi Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Goa Assembly Election 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Poll Results Assembly Elections
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What A Young Boy From Udupi Had To Do With 'Sooryavanshi'

What A Young Boy From Udupi Had To Do With 'Sooryavanshi'

Can Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Break Anti-Incumbency Jinx?

Can Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Break Anti-Incumbency Jinx?