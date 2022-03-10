Humbly Accept People’s Verdict: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party humbly accepts the verdict of the people and the party will continue to keep working for the welfare of the people.

Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate.



My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication.



We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 10, 2022

“Humbly accept people’s verdict; will learn, keep working for interests of people of India: Rahul Gandhi on assembly poll results,” said Gandhi.

(This is a developing story. More details will be updated.)

