National

How 1975 Changed Indira Gandhi's Legacy

Though she was India’s first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi’s legacy is forever stained by her imposition of Emergency and the draconian punishments meted out to anyone who opposed it

1975: Indira Gandhi, declares India to be in a state of emergency.
1975: Indira Gandhi, declares India to be in a state of emergency, allowing her to jail her political opponents. Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

On June 25, 1975, a few minutes before the clock struck midnight, the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government declared a state of emergency in India. It was a culmination of the events over a few years that had led the Opposition to ask her to step down, saying absolute power had corrupted her. Gandhi, India’s first female Prime Minister, came to power in January 1966 following the mysterious death of Lal Bahadur Shastri at Tashkent, and is one of the longest-serving Prime Ministers of the country after her father Jawaharlal Nehru and now, Narendra Modi.

“The President has proclaimed an emergency. This is nothing to panic about,” said Indira Gandhi when she first announced the measure on All India Radio. The 22-month-long period is widely considered one of the darkest in the history of India’s democracy. It was characterised by press censorship, suppression of civil liberties and forced sterilisation. Electricity was cut off at media houses to curtail any dissent through news publications and thousands were arrested for opposing the government.

Over the year, the India Gandhi-led government altered laws including the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA), Prevention of Publication of Objectionable Matter Act (PPOMA), as well brought in the 42nd Amendment to the Constitution. Dozens of organisations, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Jamaat-e-Islami, were banned. Indira Gandhi's son Sanjay Gandhi became infamous during this period as he spearheaded a massive sterilisation drive.

Here’s a timeline tracing the events during the Emergency and what led to it:

In February 1971 the Indian National Congress won 352 out of 521 seats in the fifth Lok Sabha Election with a huge 45 per cent of votes. As soon as Indira Gandhi came to power for her third consecutive term, her Indian National Congress (the Requisitionists) )-led Union government got surrounded by controversy due to alleged bureaucratic flaws and corruption. Raj Narain, a freedom fighter who was contesting the election against Indira from Rae Bareilly, lodged a case of electoral malpractice against her.

indira gandhi - null
Indira Gandhi: The First ‘Iron Lady’ Of Modern Politics

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

December 1973: Many students and activists from Gujarat began demonstrating against the Chimanbhai Patel government for being corrupt.

February 11, 1974: Jaiprakash, a socialist commonly known as JP, visited the protesting students and activists after the resignation of Chinmanbhai Patel.

March 18, 1974: JP began a movement-cum-protest in Bihar against the Union Government under Indira, accusing it of corruption.

June 12, 1975: The Allahabad High Court cancelled Indira Gandhi's election to the Lok Sabha in 1971 on grounds of election malpractices, and disqualified her from holding any public office for six years.

June 24, 1975: The Supreme Court gave a conditional stay and allowed Indira Gandhi to remain as Prime Minister while she filed an appeal against the verdict.

June 25, 1975: Indira Gandhi convinced President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed to declare a state of national emergency under Article 352 of the Indian Constitution citing internal disturbances. She suspended civil liberties and ordered press censorship. All of the opposition leaders, activists, and journalists were taken to jail, including Jayaprakash Narayan, Morarji Desai, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Raj Narain, and Kuldip Nayar.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi
Congress leader Indira Gandhi (1917 - 1984) coming out of Shah Commision of Inquiry at Patiala House in New Delhi, January 19, 1978. Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

June 26, 1975: Indira Gandhi addressed the nation justifying the need for stringent measures to save the country from internal threats.

July 1, 1975: The Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) was amended to vest the government with wide powers of arrest and to detain people without a trial.

July 4, 1975: The government passed the Prevention of Publication of Objectionable Matters Act to further restrict press freedom.

null - null
What If Indira Gandhi Had Not Declared Emergency?

BY Kuldip Nayar

January 19, 1976: The government declared its much-debated "Twenty Point Program". The program’s goal was to bring in economic reform and eliminate poverty. It became notorious for the oppressive way it was executed, especially the sterilisation drive.

January 1976: The 42nd Amendment of the Constitution is enacted, severely compromising the authority of the judiciary and investing more power in the executive.

 January 18, 1977: Indira Gandhi declared that elections would be held in March 1977, an unexpected move since many had assumed that the Emergency would continue ad infinitum.

March 21, 1977: The Emergency was officially lifted.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. What's Brewing In Anantapur? Pacy Duleep Trophy Venue Could Be Litmus Test For Australia Tour
  2. ICC Men's Player Of The Month Award: Keshav Maharaj, Jayden Seales, Dunith Wellalage In Contention
  3. England Vs Australia, T20 Series: Jos Buttler Ruled Out Through Injury
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Pullouts, Injuries, Illness Cast Shadow Over Indian Domestic Tournament
  5. BCCI Annual General Meeting Set For September 29 In Bengaluru; No Secretary Election
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Jordan Veretout Moves To Ligue 1 Side Lyon From Marseille
  2. Marcus Rashford Should Have Left Manchester United To Reignite England Career, Says Alan Shearer
  3. Ballon D'Or Feminin: Barcelona Star Aitana Bonmati In Running To Retain Award
  4. Arsenal 6-0 Rangers, Women's Champions League: Caitlin Foord Helps Gunners Progress In UWCL
  5. Ballon D’Or 2024: Messi, Ronaldo Ignored As Yamal, Rodri And Bellingham Included - Check Full List
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Jannik Sinner Pips Daniil Medvedev, To Meet Jack Draper In Semi-Finals - In Pics
  2. Jack Draper Has More To Give After 'Dream Come True' Alex De Minaur Win At US Open
  3. US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula Was Confident In Downing 'Prime' Iga Swiatek At Flushing Meadows
  4. US Open: Pegula Upsets Swiatek, To Face Muchova In Semi-Finals - In Pics
  5. Sinner Vs Medvedev, US Open: World No.1 Topples Ex-Champion In Thrilling Quarter-Final - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. How 1975 Changed Indira Gandhi's Legacy
  2. Day In Pics: September 05, 2024
  3. Floods, Deaths, Destructions In Andhra, Telangana, Gujarat | The Not-So-Joyous Rains In Detail
  4. 2022 Udaipur Tailor Murder: Man Who Did Reccee Gets Bail | Nupur Sharma Prophet Remark Row Revisit
  5. As JDU's KC Tyagi Suggests 'Castration' For Rapists, A Look At Countries With This Punishment For Rapes
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  2. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
  4. The Lightning In Her Hair: Bollywood’s Fascination With Indira Gandhi
  5. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Open To Gaza-Egypt Border Talks; Netanyahu Calls For Control Over Food Distribution
  3. Justin Trudeau’s 2025 Bid As PM At Risk After NDP Retracts Support | What’s Next For Canadian Politics?
  4. Bangladesh: Yunus Asks Hasina To 'Keep Quiet' In India | Recap On How Ex-PM Landed Near Delhi
  5. PM Modi Aims For 'Many Singapores' In India - Details On What He Said And On Key MoUs Signed
Latest Stories
  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  2. Arvind Kejriwal's Hopes For Bail Continue As SC Reserves Judgment | Key Arguments
  3. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  4. Star Power: Decoding the Significance of Planets in Astrology
  5. Who Is Dharambir, India's Gold Medallist In Men’s Club Throw F51 Event At Paralympic Games
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get In United States And What's Voters' Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 8 LIVE Updates: Archers Harvinder-Pooja In Quarter-Finals Soon; Simran Qualifies For Athletics Final