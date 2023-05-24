Home Minister Amit Shah Addresses Parliament Inauguration Boycott Row, Asks Not To 'Politicize'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday, May 28. But 19 opposition parties have recently announced their boycott of the new Parliament Building inauguration ceremony.

Home Minister Amit Shah met the press today and spoke about the importance of the new Parliament Building and the placement of the Sengol from Tamil Nadu. He mentioned that this building represents an emotional process to connect the new India with old traditions.

Briefing the press on a very important and historical event celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Watch Live! https://t.co/Xl0J8H9r5R — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 24, 2023

The Union Minister in his speech said, "We should not politicise this (inauguration of new Parliament building) issue, let people think and react however they want to."

His statement came after the opposition parties contend that President Droupadi Murmu should do the honours as she was not only the Head of State, but also an integral part of Parliament as she summons, prorogues, and addresses it.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday termed as "unfortunate" the decision by 19 opposition parties to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building and urged them to reconsider their stand.

"Boycotting and making an issue out of a non-issue is most unfortunate. I appeal to them to reconsider their decision and join the function," Joshi told reporters here on the sidelines of a national workshop on the National e-Vidhan Application.

Joshi said the Lok Sabha Speaker was the custodian of Parliament and he has extended an invitation to the prime minister to inaugurate the building.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Harshdeep Puri while criticising Congress' decision to boycott the inauguration, has told the media, "Why can't they just join the nation in celebrating this creation of a valuable asset for posterity, as the New India's temple of the mother of all democracies & jettison the prolonged sulk & indulgence in partisan polemics based on falsehoods."

It was Harshdeep Puri's ministry that had taken responsibility for the construction of the new Parliament Building.

(With PTI inputs)