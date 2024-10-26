Hoax Bomb Threats: Govt Issues Advisory To Social Media Platforms To Remove Misinformation

"In addition to the above, the IT Rules, 2021 obligates the intermediaries to provide information under its control or possession, or assistance to the Government agency which is lawfully authorised for investigative or protective or cyber security activities, for the purposes of verification of identity, or for the prevention, detection, investigation, or prosecution, of offences under any law for the time being in force, or for cyber security incidents, well within the stipulated timeframes (as soon as possible but not later than 72 hours)," the advisory issued by IT Ministry said.