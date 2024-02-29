Himachal Pradesh: Congress MLAs Who Cross-Voted In RS Poll Disqualified

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, who had reserved his verdict on the disqualification of the MLAs on Wednesday, said the legislators attracted the anti-defection law by defying the Congress whip as they were elected on the party's tickets.

"These six MLAs are disqualified and cease to be members of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly with immediate effect," news agency PTI quoted the Speaker as saying.

