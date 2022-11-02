Himachal Pradesh Polls: India's First Voter Shyam Sharan Negi Keeps His Date With Democracy Yet Again

Polling for Himachal Pradesh Assembly may still be 10 days away, but Independent India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi, 105, has kept his date with democracy yet again and become. first voter for the November 12 polls.

A red carpet was laid at his home in the village of Kalpa in Kinnaur district and a traditional musical band played in his honour as Negi completed the formality of casting his vote through a postal ballot on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Kinnaur Abid Hussain Sadiq led the team of the election department that oversaw the event after Negi had conveyed his decision to cast a postal ballot for the coming poll instead of going to the polling boost, a tradition he had followed since 1951—when he cast his vote first time in Independent India.

The general elections in India were held first time in February 1952 but voting in high-altitude areas of Kinnaur was held five months in advance on October 25, 1951 as the ECI believed that inclement winter weather would make it impossible to hold polls in the snow-bound areas of Himachal Pradesh.

Negi had to perform polling duties at a different booth. He reached the government school of Kalpa at 7 am and was allowed to cast his vote. Thus, he attained the distinction of being Independent India's first voter, says M Sudha Devi, who has formerly served as DC Kinnaur.

“Negi is a legend, not only in Himachal Pradesh but in our country. He has never missed voting in any election whether panchayat, state assembly, or Lok Sabha. This is his commitment to Indian democracy” Sadiq told Outlook over the phone at Shyam Saran Negi’s house.

Initially, Negi had turned down the offer to cast a postal ballot when Sadiq visited him last month along with young first-time voters.

“There were few young voters, who were recently enrolled in the voters' list. Meeting Negi was very motivating for them," DC Kinnaur recalls.

At the time, Negi had expressed the desire to walk to the polling booth in person on the appointed date to cast his vote in the upcoming state elections. However, his health deteriorated since.

“Two days ago, his family conveyed that Negi was unwell and may find it difficult to reach the polling booth on health grounds. He wanted to exercise the option of sending a postal ballot. We decided to make it a big event ahead of the polling day i.e. November 12” Deputy Commissioner Kinnaur said.

On Wednesday, November 3, Negi was given a grand welcome by the Election Commission on the red carpet with traditional musical instruments. Negi voted for the 34th time in the elections held since independence.

“I have never missed any election in my life, be it for the Parliament, State assembly or even the Panchayats. Till the time I am alive, I will never fail to cast my vote," the centenarian declared.

Negi has been ECI’s brand ambassador to promote voter awareness campaigns. The last time he voted was in in the bypoll for the Mandi Parliamentary seat in November 2022. As per ECI records, Negi first voted in October 1951—when polling was held for the first time in Independent India. Some years back, Google made a special film on Negi's life and his contribution to strengthening democracy by exercising his voting right, braving the snow and extreme cold in the high altitude Kalpa valley of Kinnaur, a district bordering Tibet region.

Negi was also honoured by the Chief Election Commissioner of India Navin Chawla, who visited his village in 2010.

For years, this ex-school teacher had lived in oblivion till a former IAS officer and then Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manisha Nanda located Negi after a a detailed search on him in 2007. Kalpa was then known as “Chinni” village.