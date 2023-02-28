Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu Condoles Death Of Soldier In J-K Encounter

Home National

Sepoy Pawan Kumar of 55 Rashtriya Rifles (Grenadiers) was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Awantipora on the outskirts of Srinagar early on Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Photo: PTI

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 10:06 pm

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday condoled the death of a soldier from the state's Shimla district in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, an official statement said.

Kumar, 28, hailed from Pithvi village of Kinnu panchayat in Rampur sub-division of Shimla.

In his condolence message, Sukhu said Kumar will always be remembered for his supreme sacrifice and outstanding service to the nation.

He said he prayed to the Almighty to bless the departed soul with peace and wished the bereaved family peace and strength to bear the irreparable loss.

-With PTI Input

