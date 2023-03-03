Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Hijab Will Not Be Allowed During PU Examinations: Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh

Earlier today, the Supreme Court said that it will set up a three-judge bench to hear a plea of Muslim girl students to sit for examinations in Karnataka government schools while wearing hijab

Karnataka Hijab controversy (Representational image)
Karnataka Hijab controversy (Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 7:51 pm

Karnataka School Education Minister B C Nagesh on Friday said that students wearing the hijab would not be allowed to appear for the second pre-university course (PUC) examinations that are scheduled to begin from March 9.

"We have made it clear that all students should come to the examination centres in uniforms. Hijab is not a part of the uniform. Hence, those who wear a hijab will not be allowed to appear for the exams," he said while talking to reporters in Bengaluru. 

The minister also said that after the hijab issue surfaced, their figures showed that the number of Muslim students who appeared for examinations and their enrolment ratio increased.  

Earlier today, the Supreme Court said that it will set up a three-judge bench to hear a plea of Muslim girl students to sit for examinations in Karnataka government schools while wearing hijab. The court however, did not specify the date.

A lawyer, Shadan Farasat, appearing on behalf of the students sought urgent hearing of the plea stating that girls are on the verge of losing another academic year as the exams are being held in government schools which are not permitting wearing of headscarf. "I will create a bench,” said a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said.

The CJI initially said the matter will be listed for hearing after Holi vacations. However, the lawyer informed about the upcoming exams scheduled in the next five days and said that, “They have missed one year. They will miss another year.”

(With PTI inputs)

