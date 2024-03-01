Higher Reaches Of Jammu Experienced Fresh Snowfall; Rains In Plains

The high altitude areas of Jammu region recorded fresh snowfall, while the plains including the winter capital city were lashed by rains on Friday, resulting in appreciable drop in the mercury, officials said.

The strategic 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained open for one-way traffic despite rains, a landslide blocked Batote-Kishtwar highway near Pakki Hatti, the officials said.

They said the winter vacation in schools, which were supposed to open in the winter zone of Jammu region including Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban on March 1, was extended by two days in view of the prediction of heavy snowfall and avalanche warnings.

“In an effort to ensure the safety and well-being of students, Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh has directed the closure of all educational institutions, both government and private, for two days across the district. “However, the practical examinations will be conducted as per schedule," Doda cluster head of schools Nazir Ahmed told PTI.

He said the classwork in all the schools of winter zone of Jammu province was supposed to resume from March 1 after two-and-a-half month winter vacation, but the schools will now reopen on March 4.