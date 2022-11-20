Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Heroin Worth Crores Of Rupees Seized In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla

During a routine check at AD Post in Hathlanga area of Uri, security forces intercepted a suspicious looking man who tried to flee when they tried to approach him, a police spokesperson said.

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 7:17 pm

Security forces recovered heroin worth crores in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Sunday.

During a routine check at AD Post in Hathlanga area of Uri, security forces intercepted a suspicious looking man who tried to flee when they tried to approach him, a police spokesperson said.

When police searched him, he was found to have four packets of heroin-like substance worth crores of rupees in his possession, he said. The person was identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Sahoora area of Uri, he said.  

Bhat was arrested and taken to a police station where he remains in custody, he said. A case has been registered and investigation set in motion, the spokesperson added. 
 
(With PTI Inputs)

