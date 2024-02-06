Hemant Soren Assured I’ll Be Made Minister, There’s No Rift In Party: JMM Patriarch Shibu Soren’s Daughter-Law Sita Soren

After the arrest of former CM Hemant Soren in the alleged land scam case on January 31, Champai Soren, leader of the Mahagathbandhan —Grand Alliance— comprising the JMM, Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) became the new CM on February 2. The alliance won the trust vote on the floor of the Jharkhand assembly on Monday. In an assembly with 81 members, 47 votes were cast in favour of the government and 29 votes against it.

Sita was among the 47 MLAs who voted for the government. There had been rumours that she might not do so. In the past, she has expressed her displeasure with the state government and her party on multiple occasions. This time around, the cause of her vexation was said to be the buzz surrounding Kalpana Soren.

In view of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) numerous raids over the past year, the media was ripe with speculations that in case of Hemant’s arrest, his wife Kalpana could succeed him as the CM of Jharkhand. These speculations gained momentum in the national media from the evening of January 29 to January 31. In the meantime, there were also reports that Sita did not approve of Kalpana’s leadership and, being the elder daughter-in-law of the Soren family, she wanted to become the CM herself.