Heavy Rains In Northeast India: Waterlogging, Landslides Hit Assam, Manipur, And Tripura | In Pics

Heavy rainfall has caused widespread disruption in several northeastern states, with Assam, Manipur, and Tripura witnessing severe waterlogging, landslides, and flooding. Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are working to evacuate stranded people and provide relief to affected areas.