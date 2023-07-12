Heavy Rains Continue To Batter North India, Death Toll Rises Across States - All You Need To Know

Situation across the states in norther region of India continues to exacerbate owing to incessant heavy downpour since past few days.

It has been reported that several areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recorded "heavy to extremely heavy" precipitation over the past three days which led death of many people across the states.

Rivers were inundated due to the heavy rainfall while infrastructure got impacted massively. Essential services were disrupted in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

In Delhi, the water level of Yamuna river has exceeded the danger mark of 207 metres on Wednesday, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations and a closure of the Old Railway Bridge for road and rail traffic.

Here we have a detailed account of the states affected by the heavy rainfall and flood-like situations.

Himachal Pradesh

The death toll mounted to 31 in Himachal Pradesh, which had reported 18 deaths till Monday.

In a bid to take a stock of a the situation, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of the Kasol, Manikaran, Kheer Ganga and Pulga areas.

It has been reported that in Kullu's Sainj area alone, around 40 shops and 30 houses were washed away.

The CM interacted with people in a relief camp in Kullu and shared a meal with them.

He said seven people were airlifted from the tourist spot Chandertal in Lahaul and Spiti. Two of them have been admitted to a hospital.

He said tourists stuck in any part of the state including Chandertal and Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti would be evacuated by Wednesday.

Officiating Director General of Police Satwant Atwal said 31 people have died in the recent rains in the past three days.

It has been told that 250 tourists are stranded in Chandertal and 300 in Sissu in the Lahaul and Spiti district and 300 in parts of Mandi district.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to coordinate with the Himachal Pradesh government to make all necessary arrangements for a safe return of people from UP who are stranded there.

Uttarakhand

Rain continued at several places in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Nine pilgrims were killed and 13 others injured in landslides and due to boulders falling from mountains in the past 24 hours.

The 'Char Dham yatra', which is currently underway, also got affected severely as several roads were closed due to frequent landslides.

The Met Department has forecast heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday and asked the state administration to take adequate precautions.

Ganga, Yamuna and all other rivers are in spate due to incessant rains, and bridges have also been washed away in some places.

A bridge on the Joshimath-Malari road connecting Niti Valley has washed away due to floods in the Jummagad rainy river, cutting off communication with about a dozen villages.

As per media reports, at least three houses were washed away due to rise in the water level of Kali river in Ranthi village of Dharchula area in Pithoragarh district. However, none of the houses had people living in it.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged pilgrims and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel till the rain lasts.

Three to four thousand passengers are stuck between Gangotri and Gangnani due to the blockade of the Gangotri Highway, and arrangements are being made to bring them back by the Uttarkashi district administration.

Four people, including three pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh, were killed and seven others injured when three passenger vehicles came under the debris of a landslide that occurred during heavy rain late Monday evening at Gangnani in the Bhatwadi area of Uttarkashi district.

Punjab-Haryana

Even as several parts still remained flooded and the death toll due to rain-related incident mounted to 15, rain in the states of Haryana and Punjab receded after three days.

On Tuesday, six more people were reported dead due to rain-related incidents, with the overall death toll in the last three days rising to 15.

Eight deaths were reported from Punjab, while seven people lost their lives in Haryana.

The weather remained clear at most places on Tuesday in the region, bringing much succour to the people who were busy salvaging whatever was left from the wreckage.

The incessant downpour inundated homes and caused extensive damage to crops and vegetables in many districts.

Government officials said relief shelters have been set up in several districts, including Rupnagar, Patiala, Mohali, Ambala, and Panchkula in the two states.

According to the officials, the Chief ministers of the two states are closely monitoring the situation.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday directed administrative secretaries in charge of flood-affected districts to rush to the areas assigned to them and oversee the relief work.