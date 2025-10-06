National

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslides in Darjeeling—Roads, Bridges and Houses Damaged

Continuous heavy rainfall in Darjeeling has caused multiple landslides across the district, leading to significant damage to infrastructure and disrupting daily life, with a portion of the Balason Bridge collapsing and the Rohini road, which connects Siliguri and Darjeeling, sustaining serious damage that has left several vehicles stranded along the affected stretches. Rescue operations are currently underway as authorities, along with residents, work tirelessly to clear debris, assist those trapped or injured, and restore access to the damaged areas, while people have been seen clearing debris near their houses and helping individuals affected by the landslides.