Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslides in Darjeeling—Roads, Bridges and Houses Damaged

A portion of Balason Bridge collapses after heavy rainfall triggers landslides, in Darjeeling.
Rescue operation underway after landslides hit the area following heavy rainfall, in Darjeeling.
A portion of the Rohini road connecting Siliguri and Darjeeling, damaged after heavy rainfall triggers landslides.
People clear the debris scattered near their houses following landslides due to heavy rains, in Darjeeling.
People rescue a man at an affected area after landslides due to heavy rainfall, in Darjeeling district, West Bengal.
People gather along a shore after heavy rainfall triggers landslides, in Darjeeling.
Vehicles stuck in debris after landslides due to heavy rainfall, in Darjeeling district, West Bengal.
Damaged portion of houses following landslides due to heavy rains, in Darjeeling.