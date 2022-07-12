Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Heavy Rainfall In Parts Of Rajasthan

Parts of Mount Abu and Pratapgarh recorded a maximum of 8 cm of rainfall in a day on Tuesday.

Rainfall in parts of Rajasthan PTI Photo

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 12:20 pm

Heavy showers occurred at isolated places in east Rajasthan while a few other parts of the state recorded light to moderate rains, the weather department said.

Mount Abu and Pratapgarh recorded a maximum of 8 cm of rainfall in a day.

Sangod in Kota recorded 7 cm of rain in a day, while Tatgarh in Ajmer and Bagidora in Banswara both recorded 6 cm of rainfall, according to the meteorological department.

The department has forecast heavy rain in parts of Banswara, Sirohi, Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Barmer, Pali, and Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Nagaur districts till tomorrow morning. 

National Tatgarh In Ajmer Maximum Rainfall Nagaur District Heavy Showers East Rajasthan Mount Abu Pratapgarh The Indian Meterological Department
