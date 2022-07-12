Heavy Rainfall In Parts Of Rajasthan

Heavy showers occurred at isolated places in east Rajasthan while a few other parts of the state recorded light to moderate rains, the weather department said.

Mount Abu and Pratapgarh recorded a maximum of 8 cm of rainfall in a day.

Sangod in Kota recorded 7 cm of rain in a day, while Tatgarh in Ajmer and Bagidora in Banswara both recorded 6 cm of rainfall, according to the meteorological department.

The department has forecast heavy rain in parts of Banswara, Sirohi, Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Barmer, Pali, and Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Nagaur districts till tomorrow morning.