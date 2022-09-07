Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Heavy Rain Leads To Waterlogging At Several Places In Hyderabad

The Met Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Jangaon and Narayanpet districts of Telangana.

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 9:56 pm

Traffic jams and waterlogging were reported at several places in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening following heavy rain. Macha Bollaram at Alwal received 91.9 mm of rainfall, followed by LB Nagar (84.3 mm), Dabeerpura near Charminar (77.5 mm) and Mailardevpally (71.3 mm) from 8.30 am to 8 pm today, according to official data.

In its weather warnings, it said heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Komram  Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial and other districts on September 8. It also said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and others.

(With PTI inputs)

