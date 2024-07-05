National

Hathras Stampede: Vinod’s Loss in Baba Bholenath’s Satsang

Rakhi Bose, Assistant Editor with Outlook, reports from Hathras, where a stampede at Baba Bholenath's satsang claimed 121 lives, including Vinod’s mother, wife, and daughter. The event was overwhelmed with 2.5 to 3 lakh attendees, far beyond the 80,000 limit. Survivors share stories of chaos, lost loved ones, and lack of safety measures. The FIR omits the organisers and Baba Bholenath, sparking local outrage and demands for accountability and compensation.