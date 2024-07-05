National

Hathras Tragedy: Bhole Baba's Fort-Like Ashrams With Facilities No Less Than That Of 'Five-Star Hotel' | Details

The 65-year-old Baba, Surajpal, has a massive fleet of luxury cars, assets worth at least Rs 100 crore, besides the 24 ashrams.

Mainpuri (L) and Kasganj (R) ashrams of Bhole Baba aka Suraj Pal.
While over 121 people lost their lives in the Hathras 'satsang' stampede, the luxurious lifestyle and massive assets of the self-styled godman, Bhola Baba alias Narayan Sakar Hari, is coming to the forefront.

Footages of the several ashrams of the Baba, originally Suraj Pal, with the look of lavish mansions with massive gardens, have surfaced. Baba, who is on the run amid the probe into the tragedy, has ashrams in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, Mainpuri, Kanpur and many other areas.

"To our knowledge, Baba oversees 24 ashrams spread across various parts of the state and the country. This particular ashram, completed three years ago, serves as his residence and operational base," people associated with the Baba's operations were cited as saying Hindustan Times.

Drone visuals from the religious preacher's Mainpuri ashram, the Ram Kutir Charitable Trust, show a massive fort like structure with an open lawn area. A huge rangoli was seen in the law, with plants surrounding the space.

BHOLE BABA MAINPURI ASHRAM | WATCH

The Baba reportedly resides in this ashram, which is located in Bichuva, spread across 11 bighas of land. In this estate, six rooms are exclusively reserved for him and his wife.

A board at the entrance of his Mainpuri ashram displays 200 donors who contributed amounts in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Bhole Baba's Kasganj ashram also has high walls, separating the public space from his property. The main door of the ashram has a small temple like structure above it, with a pink lotus placed there.

Bhole Baba's Kasganj Ashram entrance.
Baba's ashram in Kanpur's Bidhnu, where his sevadars reside, has Kashi Vishwanath temple-like three domes and massive gates with unqiue designs and carvings. The sevadars themselves are also responsible for the maintenance of the Ashram.

According to an India Today report, the rooms and facilities inside the ashram are no less than that of a five-star hotel, with air conditioners, coolers and fans even on the balconies.

"He had made the ashram by fooling people and grabbing their land. If Baba is an incarnation or God, then he should bring back to life the innocent people who were killed in Hathras," a resident of the Kasui village were quoted as saying.

A search operation was also conducted in the Mainpuri ashram, the Ram Kutir Charitable Trust, as cops are looking for the self-styled 'godman'.

