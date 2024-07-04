Hathras Families Mourn The Loss Of Their Loved Ones

Victims of the Hathras' stampede at a Trauma Centre, at Sikandra Rao in Hathras.
Relatives carry body of a man on a stretcher outside the Sikandrarao hospital in Hathras district.
People mourn next to the bodies of their relatives outside the Sikandrarao hospital in Hathras district.
A man mourns by the body of his 37-year-old sister Ruby, victim of a stampede, outside Hathras district hospital, Uttar Pradesh.
Police officers control a crowd that gathered at the site of Tuesday's stampede as it rains in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh.
Jugnu, 35, looks at photographs of his mother Munni Devi, 60, victim of a stampede, in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh.
The site of the Satsang in Hathras.
Belongings of the victims and attendees in the satsang, left behind at the spot.
Vinod of Sokhana village, who lost his mother, wife and daughter as victims of hathras stampede.
Belongings lying at the scene after a massive stampede, which killed many people during a satsang in the pandal set up in Sikandra Rao ground in Hathras.
NDRF at the site a day after a massive stampede that took during a satsang (religious congregation), in Sikandara Rao area in Hathras.
Devotees cards at the site a day after a massive stampede that took during a satsang (religious congregation), in Sikandara Rao area on in Hathras.
Relatives mourn outside of the home of three victims of same family who died in a stampede in Sokna village on in Hathras.
Relatives and villagers in Sokna village mourn those who died in a stampede during a cremation ceremony in Hathras.
A man in Daukeli village buries his six-month-old grand daughter, who died in a stampede, during a cremation ceremony in Hathras.
Relatives and villagers in Daukeli village mourn those who died in a stampede during a cremation ceremony in Hathras.
