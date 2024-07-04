National

Hathras Families Mourn The Loss Of Their Loved Ones

Victims’ kin, survivors and witnesses allege gross mismanagement both on part of the district administration as well as organisers of the satsang where a stampede killed 121 people – officially. The accident site lay strewn with torn slippers of women and children, hairbands, water bottles, broken bangles and other personal belongings but locals in the are unable to forget the pile up of bodies.