Hathras Families Mourn The Loss Of Their Loved Ones

Victims’ kin, survivors and witnesses allege gross mismanagement both on part of the district administration as well as organisers of the satsang where a stampede killed 121 people – officially. The accident site lay strewn with torn slippers of women and children, hairbands, water bottles, broken bangles and other personal belongings but locals in the are unable to forget the pile up of bodies.

Hathras Stampede Photo: PTI

Victims of the Hathras' stampede at a Trauma Centre, at Sikandra Rao in Hathras.

2/18
Hathras UP Stampede
Hathras UP Stampede Photo: AP/Manoj Aligadi

Relatives carry body of a man on a stretcher outside the Sikandrarao hospital in Hathras district.

3/18
UP Stampede
UP Stampede Photo: AP

People mourn next to the bodies of their relatives outside the Sikandrarao hospital in Hathras district.

4/18
Stampede UP
Stampede UP photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

A man mourns by the body of his 37-year-old sister Ruby, victim of a stampede, outside Hathras district hospital, Uttar Pradesh.

5/18
Stampede at religious gathering in Hathras
Stampede at religious gathering in Hathras Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Police officers control a crowd that gathered at the site of Tuesday's stampede as it rains in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh.

6/18
UP Hathras
UP Hathras Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Jugnu, 35, looks at photographs of his mother Munni Devi, 60, victim of a stampede, in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh.

7/18
Hathras Stampede
Hathras Stampede Photo: Mayank Makhija

The site of the Satsang in Hathras.

8/18
Stampede at religious gathering in Hathras
Stampede at religious gathering in Hathras Photo: Mayank Makhija

Crowd around the scene.

9/18
UP Hathras UP Stampede
UP Hathras UP Stampede Photo: Mayank Makhija

Belongings of the victims and attendees in the satsang, left behind at the spot.

10/18
Hathras Stampede
Hathras Stampede Photo: Mayank Makhija

Vinod of Sokhana village, who lost his mother, wife and daughter as victims of hathras stampede.

11/18
Hathras UP Stampede
Hathras UP Stampede Photo: Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Belongings lying at the scene after a massive stampede, which killed many people during a satsang in the pandal set up in Sikandra Rao ground in Hathras.

12/18
Stampede at religious gathering in Hathras
Stampede at religious gathering in Hathras Photo: Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

NDRF at the site a day after a massive stampede that took during a satsang (religious congregation), in Sikandara Rao area in Hathras.

13/18
Stampede at religious gathering in UP Hathras
Stampede at religious gathering in UP Hathras Photo: Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Devotees cards at the site a day after a massive stampede that took during a satsang (religious congregation), in Sikandara Rao area on in Hathras.

14/18
Hathras Stampede
Hathras Stampede Photo: Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images

Relatives mourn outside of the home of three victims of same family who died in a stampede in Sokna village on in Hathras.

15/18
Stampede at religious gathering in Hathras
Stampede at religious gathering in Hathras Photo: Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images

Relatives and villagers in Sokna village mourn those who died in a stampede during a cremation ceremony in Hathras.

16/18
Hathras UP Stampede
Hathras UP Stampede Photo: Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images

A man in Daukeli village buries his six-month-old grand daughter, who died in a stampede, during a cremation ceremony in Hathras.

17/18
Hathras UP Stampede
Hathras UP Stampede Photo: Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images

Relatives and villagers in Daukeli village mourn those who died in a stampede during a cremation ceremony in Hathras.

18/18
Stampede at religious gathering in Hathras
Stampede at religious gathering in Hathras Photo: Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images

Relatives and villagers in Daukeli village mourn those who died in a stampede during a cremation ceremony in Hathras.

