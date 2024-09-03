Class 12 Student, Mistaken For Cattle Smuggler, Chased And Shot Dead In Haryana

A class 12 student was shot dead after being mistaken as a cattle smuggler bus cow vigilantes in Haryana's Faridabad.
The 19-year-old victim, Aryan Mishra, and his friends -- Harshit and Shanky -- were chased for about 30 kilometers on the Delhi-Agra National Highway before he Mishra was shot dead.
The three boys had stepped out in a Duster car for noodles around midnight on August 23. The accused persons had reportedly told police that they received information that cattle smugglers were recceing the city in a Renault Duster and a Toyota Fortuner.
In a bid to stop the smugglers, the accused cow vigilantes spotted Mishra's Duster near Haryana's Gadhpuri and signalled it to stop, India Today reported.
Harshit was in the driver seat and the victim was sitting next to him. Two other women and Shanky were seated in the backseat.
Reportedly, Harshit and Shanky had recently been involved in a dispute with a man and when the accused asked them to stop the car, they assumed it to be the same man. Thinking that the man was looking for confrontation over the dispute, the accused sped away in a bid to escape.
Convinced that the Duster was occupied by cattle smugglers, the vigilantes began chasing them. Harshit drove for nearly 30 kilometers, breaking through the barrier at the Palwal toll plaza when the accused opened fire at their car, striking Aryan near the neck.
After the victim was shot, Harshit pulled over the car but the cow vigilantes further approached the car and again fire at Mishra, this time it was his chest.
The accused cow vigilantes -- identified as Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna, Adesh and Saurav -- were arrested by the Faridabad Police.
Reportedly, the accused saw the two women in the backseat and thought that they had shot the wrong person, following which they fled the scene.
The teen victim was later rushed to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The accused initially also tried to mislead investigations by claiming that they threw the murder weapon into a canal, however, it was later recovered from accused Anil's house.
Police said that the accused are in custody and further investigation into the case is underway.