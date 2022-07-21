Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Hardeep Singh Puri reports Construction Of 61 Lakh 'Pucca' Houses Under The Pradhan Mantri Yojana

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has reported the construction of about 61 lakh pucca houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U).

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India Hardeep Singh Puri PTI

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 2:46 pm

 A total of 61 lakh all-weather 'pucca' houses, out of 1.22 crore houses, have been constructed or delivered to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban's (PMAY-U) 'Housing for All' mission, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

Under PMAY-U, central assistance has been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) since June 25, 2015, for giving all-weather pucca houses to eligible urban beneficiaries, including homeless people. 

Puri, said in Lok Sabha, that based on the project proposals submitted by states/UTs, a total of 1.22 crore houses have been sanctioned during the mission period, that is, till 31 March 2022, and completion of the projects generally takes 12-36 months in different verticals of the scheme. During Question Hour, he also said that against the sanctioned houses, 1.01 crore have been grounded for construction, of which 61.15 lakh are completed or delivered to the beneficiaries.      

The minister said out of the total 1.22 crore sanctioned houses, around 41 lakh houses have been sanctioned in the last two years. Puri said states and UTs have been advised to expedite the construction of sanctioned houses so that all houses are completed within the stipulated timeline as per detailed project reports.      
 

