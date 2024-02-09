Haldwani Violence LIVE: 2 Dead, Entire Uttarakhand On High Alert; DM Says Cops Didn't Provoke

What Happened In Haldwani
Violence erupted following a confrontation after a team of government officials, accompanied by a huge police team, attempted to raze a madrasa and a mosque following a court order in Malik ka Bagicha in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura. The authorities had deemed the madrasa and mosque illegal, leading to their demolition.
Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena said the madrasa and the mosque stood on an illegally encroached government land and the demolitions were carried out in the heavy presence of police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel in compliance with a court order.
Angry residents, including women, in large numbers descended on the streets to protest the action as the demolition of the two structures began. They were seen breaking barricades and arguing with the police personnel engaged in the demolition exercise.
As a bulldozer razed the madrasa and the mosque, mobs hurled stones at the police personnel, municipal corporation workers and journalists, leaving over 60 people injured, the officials said.
Haldwani News: Death Toll In Violence Revised To 2
Nainital District Magistrate (DM) Vandana Singh said that the death toll in the Haldwani violence was earlier put at four before verification, however, the official information till now suggests that two people have died in the violence.
Haldwani Violence: Everyone Was Given Notice, Says Nainital DM
Nainital District Magistrate (DM) Vandana Singh said notices for the encroachment drive were given to everyone and some even approached the High Court, adding that the drive was not an "isolated" activity or meant to target any one community.
"...After the HC's order action has been taken against encroachment at various places in Haldwani...Everyone was given notice and time for hearing...Some did approach the HC some were given time while some were not given time. Where time was not given demolition drive was conducted by PWD & Municipal Corporation. This was not an isolated activity and was not targeted to a particular asset...," Vandana Singh said.
Haldwani News: Nainital DM Vandana Singh Says Cops Didn't Provoke
DM Nainital, Vandana Singh, addressed a press conference on Friday morning where she showed a video of how the violence unfolded. She said that the video shows that the police did not provoke or harm anybody
"You can see (in the video) that the Police force and the administration are not provoking or harming anybody," she said as she showed the video.
Haldwani Riots: Vehicles Damaged In Violence Over Madrasa, Mosque Demolition | Visuals
Several vehicles were damaged in the violence that broke out in Banbhoolpura area of Uttarakhand's Haldwani on Thursday over the demolition of a madrasa and a mosque, which the authorities deemed 'illega'.
Locals were seen breaking barricades and arguing with the police personnel engaged in the demolition exercise. As a bulldozer razed the madrasa and the mosque, mobs hurled stones at the police personnel, municipal corporation workers and journalists, leaving several injured.
Uttarakhand: High alert In Entire State After Haldwani Violence
A high alert has been issued in the entire state after the violence in Banbhoolpura of Haldwani over the demolition of a madrasa and a mosque, Uttarakhand Government said on Friday.
Internet Shut, Schools Closed In Haldwani
Haldwani Violence: Authorities Say 4 Dead
State ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman confirmed on Friday morning that four people died in the violence in Banbhoolpura area of Uttarakhand's Haldwani and added that more than 100 policemen were injured
Haldwani News: PIL Against Demolition To Be Heard On Feb 14
A hearing was held by the Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday on a PIL seeking to stop the demolition of the mosque and madrasa in Haldwani. Filed by Malik colony resident Safia Malik and others, the petition challenged the notice given by the Haldwani Municipal Corporation to the petitioners.
However, no relief was granted in the matter by the vacation bench of Justice Pankaj Purohit, following which the demolition exercise began. The matter will now be heard on February 14.
Haldwani News: Security Stepped Up In City | Visuals
Early morning visuals showed security personnel deployed in the Banbhoolpura area of Uttarakhand's Haldwani where violence broke out on Thursday after locals opposed the demolition of a madrasa and a mosque.
Earlier, the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani had made news in December 2022 when its residents held protests against the imminent removal of encroachments from around 29 acres of railway land there in compliance with a high court order.
Haldwani Violence: 4 Dead, Dozens Injured
Nainital district magistrate Vandana said three to four people have died and over 100 people, primarily police personnel, have been injured in the Banbhoolpura violence so far, a Hindustan Times report mentioned. The tally of injured people varies in reports, however, government said 60 people have sustained injuries in the violence in Uttarakhand's Haldwani so far.
Vandana said the curfew has been imposed in Haldwani to maintain law and order situation, while internet services have also been suspended in the city, adding that an order to keep schools in the area shut has also been issued.
MHA Sends Additional Security Forces To Haldwani
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent four companies of additional central forces to Uttarakhand's Haldwani following the violence, Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar said on Thursday. Kumar said that the situation is tense but under control in the city.
"As per the information available with me, several Police personnel and administration officials sustained injuries and have been admitted to hospitals. No casualties reported yet. Situation is tense but under control...In the days to come, the people behind the incident will be identified and action will be taken against them," he said.
Shoot-At-Sight Order Issued
Besides imposition of curfew in entire Haldwani after the violence broke out on Thursday, shoot-at-sight orders were also issued against rioters in the city. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged everyone to maintain calm and asked officials to deal sternly with "anarchic elements."
All shops in Haldwani were also closed, while all schools from Classes 1-12 in and around the city have also been ordered shut. Curfew came into effect at 9 pm on Thursday in Haldwani till further orders.