Haldwani Violence LIVE: 2 Dead, Entire Uttarakhand On High Alert; DM Says Cops Didn't Provoke

Violence erupted following a confrontation after a team of government officials, accompanied by a huge police team, attempted to raze a madrasa and a mosque following a court order in Malik ka Bagicha in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura. The authorities had deemed the madrasa and mosque illegal, leading to their demolition.

Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena said the madrasa and the mosque stood on an illegally encroached government land and the demolitions were carried out in the heavy presence of police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel in compliance with a court order.

Angry residents, including women, in large numbers descended on the streets to protest the action as the demolition of the two structures began. They were seen breaking barricades and arguing with the police personnel engaged in the demolition exercise.

As a bulldozer razed the madrasa and the mosque, mobs hurled stones at the police personnel, municipal corporation workers and journalists, leaving over 60 people injured, the officials said.