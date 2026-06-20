Gunshots fired at office of Haryana Cong MLA in Rohtak

The incident occurred in Rohtak's Meham at around 1 am, they said, adding that efforts are on to trace the assailants.
No one was hurt in the firing incident, they said. Four rounds were fired, shattering the door glass and windowpanes.
Dangi's office is located opposite the Meham police station.
Meham MLA Dangi said he got a call from his office caretaker Saturday morning that the office doors' glass was damaged.
He asked for photographs of the damage from the caretaker. After seeing the photographs, it appeared that firing took place, he said.
He said thereafter, he informed senior police officers, including the Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police.
The MLA said police found that four rounds had been fired.
Senior police officers visited the spot and took away the CCTV DVR for examination.
A police official said different teams have been formed to trace the assailants, adding that further investigation in the matter was underway.