Gujjar Man Killing: Search Operation For Terrorists Intensified In J-K's Rajouri

A criminal case has been registered in FIR under sections 302 (murder), 120A (conspiracy to commit an offence), 121B (waging war or attempting to wage war against the Government of India), 122 (collecting arms with the intention of waging war against Government of India), 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), the Arms Act, and sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at the Thanamandi Police Station, officials said.