Gujarat Congress MLA Arjun Modhwadia Quits Party, Cites RaGa, Ram Mandir Invite Among Reasons

In a letter addressed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Modhwadia expressed his disappointment over the party's decision to decline the invitation to the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple, saying it had hurt the sentiments of the people of India.

His letter reportedly read, "...Prabhu Ram is not just Pujaniya to Hindus, but he is the Aastha of Bharat. Declining the invitation to witness pran pratishtha mahotsav has hurt the sentiments of the people of India.Congress as a party failed to assess the sentiments of the people...To further distract and humiliate this pious occasion."

"Rahul Gandhi attempted to create ruckus in Assam which further angered our party cadres and citizens of Bharat, " he added in the letter.