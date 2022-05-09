Monday, May 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat Logs 23 COVID-19 Cases

With 18 patients getting discharged, the total number of recoveries in Gujarat climbed to 12,13,434, leaving the state with 152 active cases. Ahmedabad reported the highest 18 cases, Vadodara three, while Anand and Bhavnagar added one case each.

Gujarat Logs 23 COVID-19 Cases
COVID test in Jammu PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 May 2022 8:50 pm

Gujarat on Monday reported 23 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 12,24,530, the state health department said. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,944 with no fresh fatality being reported, said the department in its release.        

With 18 patients getting discharged, the total number of recoveries in Gujarat climbed to 12,13,434, leaving the state with 152 active cases. Ahmedabad reported the highest 18 cases, Vadodara three, while Anand and Bhavnagar added one case each.

Related stories

MP Sees 28 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 199

Trying To ‘Course Correct' After SC ‘Rebuke': Congress On Centre's Sedition Law Stand

Indian Overseas Bank Becomes Latest To Hike Repo-Based Lending Rate To 7.25%

With 33,896 people receiving anti-COVID-19 jabs, the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat went up to 10.82 crores, the release said. Neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported no new cases, keeping it free from COVID-19, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,530, new cases 23, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,13,434, active cases 152, people tested so far - figures not released.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Gujarat COVID Cases Ahmedabad Gujarat
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star