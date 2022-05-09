Gujarat Logs 23 COVID-19 Cases

Gujarat on Monday reported 23 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 12,24,530, the state health department said. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,944 with no fresh fatality being reported, said the department in its release.

With 18 patients getting discharged, the total number of recoveries in Gujarat climbed to 12,13,434, leaving the state with 152 active cases. Ahmedabad reported the highest 18 cases, Vadodara three, while Anand and Bhavnagar added one case each.

With 33,896 people receiving anti-COVID-19 jabs, the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat went up to 10.82 crores, the release said. Neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported no new cases, keeping it free from COVID-19, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,530, new cases 23, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,13,434, active cases 152, people tested so far - figures not released.

-With PTI Input