Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Gujarat Logs 128 New Coronavirus Cases, One Death

The number of active cases in Gujarat now stands at 1,250.

Gujarat Logs 128 New Coronavirus Cases, One Death
Gujarat logs fresh COVID-19 cases PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 1:32 pm

Gujarat recorded 128 new coronavirus positive cases and one death on Thursday, the state health department said. The addition in cases took the infection tally to 12,23,034, while the death toll reached 10,934, it said, adding that 305 patients recovered during the day, taking the recovery count to 12,10,850.

The number of active cases in Gujarat now stands at 1,250. Of these, 12 patients are on ventilator support, while the remaining ones are stable, the department said in a release. As many as 10.31 crore anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population so far, of which 98,958 jabs were given during the day.

No new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in the last 24 hours, an official release said. Of the total 11,410 persons found positive for coronavirus in the union territory so far, two cases are active, four patients have died, while 11,404 have recovered, the UT administration said.

Related stories

Ensure You Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19, Govt Tells Ukraine Returnees

Kerala Records 2,222 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 161 Deaths

Fourteen New Cases Take Arunachal's COVID Tally To 64,453

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,034, new cases 128, death toll 10,934, recoveries 12,10,850, active cases 1,250 and people tested so far - figures not released.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Gujarat Gujarat Ahmedabad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ICC Women's World Cup: WI Beat NZ By 3 Runs

ICC Women's World Cup: WI Beat NZ By 3 Runs

The Sonshine Years: Bitter-sweet Memories Of Growing Up In Kamathipura

The Sonshine Years: Bitter-sweet Memories Of Growing Up In Kamathipura