Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel To Inaugurate Phase-2 Of India's First Dinosaur Museum

The museum, part of the Balasinor Dinosaur Park, is in the area where 13 species of dinosaurs lived around 65 million years ago.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel To Inaugurate Phase-2 Of India's First Dinosaur Museum
A dinosaur replica at Balasinor Dinosaur Museum Gujarat Tourism

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 9:06 pm

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will on Sunday inaugurate the Phase-2 of Dinosaur Museum at the Balasinor Dinosaur Park in Gujarat's Raiyoli, which is the only dinosaur fossil site in India with its own museum. 

The museum, whose phase-1 was inaugurated in 2019, features 5-D theatre, digital forest, 360-degree virtual reality, experiment laboratory, semi-circulation project, 3D projection mapping and hologram, etc, according to Ahmedabad Mirror. It has been built at a cost of Rs 16.5 crore. 

Paleontologists discovered fossil remains and bones in the village of Rayioli in 1980s. Research since then has revealed that 13 species of dinosaurs lived in the area around 65 million years ago. The fossil park contains life sized statues of those dinosaurs. 

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) chanced upon fossils at Raiyoli, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.

Related stories

"Rare and important" Dinosaur Egg Considered A First In Fossil History

Chennai Hosts An Amusing And Joyous Dinosaur Festival In June

World's Most Expensive Dinosaur That Went Missing Finds New Home

It adds, "The geologists had been blasting in a cement quarry when they found some unusual stones the size of large grapefruits. Around the same time, they also discovered fossils at nearby sites. Lab work later determined that the finds were dinosaur eggs and bones." 

Researchers also found that a member of the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex —or T-Rex— family was also a native of Balasinor millions of years ago. The squat, thick-legged, and heavy-bodied carnivorous dinosaur was named "Rajasaurus Narmandensis" — King of Narmada, according to Gujarat Tourism's website.

It adds that the first half of the name comes from Raja —King— due to the dinosaur's crested horn and the second half of the name originates due to its geographical location which was near the river Narmada. 

The dinosaur's remains were pieced together by Jeffrey Wilson, a professor and associate curator of the Museum of Paleontology at the University of Michigan, and Paul Sereno, a professor of paleontology at the University of Chicago, who worked with bones collected over many years by a team of GSI researchers who mapped the site in detail, according to the Smithsonian Magazine

The magazine added that the exercise was the first reconstruction of a dinosaur skull ever assembled from remains collected in India.

Moreover, Raiyoli is known to be the third largest dinosaur fossil site in the world and the second largest dinosaur hatchery where about 10,000 dinosaur eggs have been found. 

Besides serving as a place for infotainment, the place is also intended to attract experts from archaeology and other fields who'd be interesting in working on the emergence and extinction of dinosaurs, according to a report in The Times of India

The park is open to visitors from 10 am to 5 pm. It's closed on every Monday. 

Tags

National Dinosaur Gujarat Gujarat Tourism Bhupendra Patel Dinosaur Egg Jurassic Park Tourism Industry History And Archaeology
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming

WI Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 