Gujarat: Car Mows Down Group Of Pilgrims In Arvalli District, 6 Dead

Six pilgrims walking towards the temple town of Ambaji were killed when a car rammed into them in Gujarat's Aravalli district on Friday morning, police said.

Road accident in Gujarats Aravalli district
Road accident in Gujarats Aravalli district Photo: PTI

Updated: 03 Sep 2022 8:53 am

Seven other pilgrims and the driver of the Innova car that hit them were injured in the incident and admitted to a nearby hospital, said an official.

Seven other pilgrims and the driver of the Innova car that hit them were injured in the incident and admitted to a nearby hospital, said an official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives.

"I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Ambaji, Gujarat. I wish the injured a quick recovery. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

The accident took place around 6 am on a road connecting Aravalli with the adjoining Banaskantha district where the famous Ambaji temple is situated.

The pilgrims belonged to Kalol tehsil of Panchmahal district, sources said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

He also announced assistance of Rs 50,000 each for those who were injured, an official statement said.

The chief minister instructed the Aravalli district collector to ensure proper treatment for the injured, it added.

