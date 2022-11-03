Gujarat Assembly Elections To Be Held In Two Phases, Announces Election Commission

The Election Commission on Thursday announced the much awaited schedule of Gujarat assembly elections.

The 2022 Assembly Polls in Gujarate is scheduled to be held in two phases.

Voting for 89 seats will take place on Dec 1 while the voting for rest 93 seats is scheduled on Dec 5.

The Election Commission has also declared that the filing of nominations will begin on Nov 5 and will end on Nov 14 in first phase. The second phase of nomination filing will be held between Nov 10-17.

Counting of votes for all 182 assembly seats in Gujarat will be on Dec 8.

Withdrawal of candidature will be allowed till Nov 17 for 89 seats in 1st phase and till Nov 21 for 93 seats in 2nd phase.