Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Ground Realities Not Visible From Aerial Surveys: Varun Gandhi's Swipe At Uttar Pradesh Government

"Ground realities are perhaps not visible from aerial surveys," Varun Gandhi said, in an apparent dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had recently surveyed the flood-hit areas.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Varun Gandhi
Updated: 15 Oct 2022 10:55 am

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at the Uttar Pradesh government for neither postponing the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) nor making "adequate transport arrangements" for students to reach exam centres in flood-affected areas of the state.

"Ground realities are perhaps not visible from aerial surveys," he said, in an apparent dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had recently surveyed the flood-hit areas. The Pilibhit MP said the state is in the "grip" of floods and over 37 lakh students are out to take the PET exam.

For the students, reaching the examination centre is a bigger challenge than solving the question paper, he claimed. Gandhi said the PET was neither postponed nor adequate arrangements were made for the students to reach exam centres despite constant demands from them.

He also posted pictures of railway stations and trains crowded with students. 

(With PTI Inputs)

