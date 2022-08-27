Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Gold Worth Rs 2.83 Crore Seized At Chennai Airport

Over 6 kg of gold valued at Rs 2.83 crore was seized in multiple incidents at the airport here in the last one week, the Customs Department said on Saturday.

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 7:11 pm

The gold bits and chains were confiscated from people who arrived from Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Thailand, said a press release from the Customs.

A plastic packet containing gold in paste form, concealed in a toilet in the international arrival terminal, was detected on Thursday and a gold bar was found in a restroom on an aircraft from Dhaka after a search on Friday, the release said.

Further investigations are on, it added.

(Inputs from PTI)

