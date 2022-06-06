Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Goa CM asks police to take action against illegal massage parlours

The Goa police had arrested three men and as many women employees of a beauty Parlour in Mapusa town for allegedly assaulting and robbing tourists from Kolhapur in neighboring Maharashtra.

 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has directed the state police to launch a crackdown against illegal massage parlours, after some tourists were allegedly attacked at a salon near here last month. Sawant on Sunday visited the Calangute police station and the Calangute beach, located near the state capital Panaji, and held a meeting with some police officers.  “I have directed the Goa police to start a crackdown on illegal massage parlours immediately across the state,” the chief minister told reporters.  Henceforth, police inspectors will be held responsible for any illegal parlours operating in their areas of jurisdiction, he said.   “Action will be taken against the officers who fail to shut down such illegal establishments,” Sawant said.

        The CM also said the state police personnel will soon start patrolling in civil clothes near the beaches.  Last month, the Goa police had arrested three men and as many women employees of a beauty parlour in Mapusa town for allegedly assaulting and robbing tourists from Kolhapur in neighbouring Maharashtra.  The arrested women, originally from Nepal, had threatened to make nude photographs of these tourists viral, a senior police official earlier said.

