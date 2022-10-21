Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Gigantic Emergence Of AAP Would Prove A Turning Point In J-K's Political History: Singh

Asserting that the Aam Aadmi Party is the only ray of hope for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, its leader Harsh Dev Singh on Thursday claimed that people's disenchantment with other parties was conspicuously manifesting itself in ever-increasing numbers of political activists, professionals, women, and youth joining the AAP.

Harsh Dev Singh
Harsh Dev Singh PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

21 Oct 2022

The revolutionary moves of the AAP in Delhi and Punjab had once again revived the people’s faith in the political system with common masses awaiting the much-needed change in J&K as well, he said.

"The gigantic emergence of AAP would prove a turning point in the political history of J&K," said Singh, the chairman of the AAP's coordination committee. 

"Having experimented with various traditional parties, both national and regional, the people of J&K were a disappointed lot desperately seeking a change in the political landscape of the erstwhile state," he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

