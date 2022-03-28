Ghazipur Landfill Fire: Flames On Garbage Mountain Cause Political Stink

After a massive fire broke out at the dumping yard of east Delhi's Ghazipur area, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to tell the people how do they plan to deal with the "crisis".

The party alleged that the dumping yard in Ghazipur area along with two other "garbage hills" on the borders of Delhi has been given to Delhiites by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations.

Latching on to the issue, the AAP also slammed the Centre for bringing a bill to unify three municipal corporations in Delhi, and asked who will now take responsibility of people's health with Ghazipur dumping yard fire leading to smoke enveloping the region.

"The MCD will be dissolved in one month. I want to ask the central government who will then take responsibility? We do not know when elections are going to be be held....This smoke will remain filled in the area for two to three weeks. Who will be responsible for the people affected by this smoke?" AAP MLA Atishi told a press conference on the premises of the Delhi assembly.

She alleged that the central government made the Election Commission defer the announcement of the dates for the civic polls fearing BJP's imminent defeat and brought the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill in the name of unifying the three corporations to delay the elections.

"Now MCD does not have to answer the questions (emerging after the fire at Ghazipur dumping yard). The answers have to be given by Amit Shah and Modi ji because they have brought the bill due to which polls have been postponed," she charged.

Atishi held the BJP-ruled East Delhi Municipal Corporation responsible for the fire incident, saying it has done nothing to solve the problem "even though it knows very well that a fire can break out at this garbage hill anytime leading to a dangerous situation for those coming here to dump the garbage and also the people living in the area".

All the three garbage hills on the borders of the national capital, including the one on fire at Ghazipur area, are the outcome of "15 years of mismanagement" of the BJP-ruled civic bodies, she charged.

"Now that MCD has been brought directly under the Central Govt, maybe PM @narendramodi and Home Minister @AmitShah will care to tell us how they plan to deal with the crisis of the Ghazipur garbage mountain!," the AAP MLA tweeted.

AAP's Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar said the region has become a "gas chamber" after the fire broke out at the Ghazipour dumping yard.

"This is not happening for the first time. Imagine how do people live in this area," he rued.

Kumar alleged that neither the BJP nor its leaders are concerned about the people, saying BJP MP Gautam Gambhir had promised years ago that the "garbage hill' would be reduced by 40 ft in two months, but nothing was done.

"People will give them (BJP) a reply, whenever (municipal) elections are held," he added.(With PTI inputs)