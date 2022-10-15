Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Get Ready To Work Hard: Raje To BJP Workers

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje
Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 10:58 pm

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday called upon BJP workers to get ready for hardwork as she targeted the state's Congress government over a host of issues.

Raje, who visited the Shakambhari Mata's temple in Sikar district to offer prayers, called upon workers to get ready and said that now is the time to work hard and shed blood and sweat.   

According to Raje's spokesperson, Raje offered prayers at the Shakambhari temple. Earlier, party workers from different places welcomed Raje.  

Raje targeted the Congress government of the state. She said farmers, traders, unemployed, labourers and women are all unhappy in the present regime.

-With PTI Input

