Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Free And Quality Education Should Be Arranged For Every Child: Sisodia

"To become world's number one country, we must make arrangements for free and quality education for every child. We must also ensure that children aspire to become entrepreneurs and job providers," Sisodia said.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 6:33 pm

Arrangements for free and quality education "should be made for every child" in the country, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said here on Saturday.   

Carrying out an inspection at a government school, Sisodia said schools need to prepare students to have a mindset of being job providers instead of job seekers.

"To become world's number one country, we must make arrangements for free and quality education for every child. We must also ensure that children aspire to become entrepreneurs and job providers," Sisodia said.

He further stated the Delhi government has been "working hard to provide good-quality education", free of cost to every child in Delhi.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and I have a dream that every child of Delhi should get a wonderful school to study, where they should be given world-class education free of cost. We are working hard to fulfill this vision," Sisodia said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Free And Quality Education Delhi Deputy CM AAP Delhi Delhi Government Manish Sisodia New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

6 Months After Crypto Taxation, A Look At Its Impact on Industry, Investors

6 Months After Crypto Taxation, A Look At Its Impact on Industry, Investors

After Boycotting 'Vikram Vedha', Moviegoers Now Laud Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film

After Boycotting 'Vikram Vedha', Moviegoers Now Laud Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film