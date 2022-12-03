Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Former President Ram Nath Kovind Offers Puja At Mahavir Temple

Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to India's first President Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary at Rajendra Chowk, Raj Bhavan.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind.
Former President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 8:08 pm

Former President Ram Nath Kovind and his family members visited the famous Mahavir Mandir here and offered puja on Saturday. The former president also visited the Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in Patna City with his family members

Besides, Kovind paid floral tributes to India's first President Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary at Rajendra Chowk, Raj Bhavan."Blessed to visit the sacred Takht Sri Patna Sahib, a key pilgrimage built in the memory of Guru Gobind Singh, who was born in Patna. 

Also visited one of the holiest temples-Mahavir temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman. Paid floral tribute to legendary leader, freedom fighter, eminent lawyer, India's First President Bharat Ratna Babu Rajendra Prasadji, on his birth anniversary at Rajendra Chowk, Raj Bhavan, in Patna", Kovind tweeted.

Talking to reporters, Acharya Kishore Kunal, head of Mahavir Mandir trust told reporters, "the former president and his family members visited Mahavir Mandir and offered puja  today. When he was the President of India and also the Governor of the state, he visited this temple several times". 

Later in the day, the former President left for New Delhi. 

(With PTI Inputs)

