Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Former Haryana Minister Booked For Fraud

Police said on Monday that former Haryana minister Avtar Singh Bhadana has been arrested for allegedly defrauding two brothers of Rs 5 crore in a property deal.

Former Haryana Minister Booked For Fraud
Former Haryana Minister Booked For Fraud Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 10:08 pm

Former Haryana minister Avtar Singh Bhadana has been booked for fraud based on a court order for allegedly cheating two brothers to the tune of Rs 5 crore in a property deal, police said on Monday.

Complainant Jawahar Bansal said he and his brother Kailash Bansal struck a Rs 5 crore deal with Bhadana, who was the minister for local self-government for six months in 1988-89, to buy agricultural land.

A token amount of Rs 1 lakh was paid, Jawahar Bansal said.

However, during the execution of the sale deed, the complainant said he learned that the property was registered in the name of Kartar, the politician's brother.

When the Bansals decided to back out of the deal, Bhadana assured them that he would get the ownership transferred to his name and sell the land only then.

The Bansal brothers then paid him Rs 2.5 crore each, their counsel Deepak Gera said.

Bhadana had signed an affidavit that he would not deposit the cheques in the bank unless the land ownership was transferred to the Bansals. However, he violated this affidavit, Gera said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Bhadana under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Faridabad Central police station on Sunday.

Related stories

BIS Moves In On Fraud Product Reviews: Must Include Films

Latest Crypto News: Mumbai Man Duped Of Rs 1.6 Crore In Crypto Fraud, Huobi Rejects Rumors Of Merger With Poloniex

Man Arrested From Mumbai For Cheating Actor Annu Kapoor In Cyber Fraud

"On court order, an FIR has been registered and the probe is underway," said Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar, the investigating officer, said.

Tags

National Avtar Singh Bhadana Haryana Minister Haryana Scams/Frauds/Rackets Jawahar Bansal FIR Sections 406 Section 420 IPC
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Odisha Government Disburses Rs 43 Crore To Poor Dependent On Kendu Leaves

Odisha Government Disburses Rs 43 Crore To Poor Dependent On Kendu Leaves

Don't Mess Up Chances: Srikanth To Pant

Don't Mess Up Chances: Srikanth To Pant