Former CM Thackeray To Address Five Rallies In Dharashiv District On March 7-8

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray will be in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district on March 7 and 8, and address five rallies during his visit, a party leader said on Wednesday.

The party's Member of Parliament from Dharashiv, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, said on X that Thackeray will address rallies at five locations in the central Maharashtra district during his two-day visit.

The former Chief Minister will address three rallies -- at Ausa, Umerga and Tuljapur -- on Thursday followed by two -- at Kalamb and Bhum -- on Friday, he said.